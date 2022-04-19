WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 834 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...HEAVY SNOW THIS MORNING... At 830 AM radar and surface observations showed a swath of widespread moderate to at times heavy snow from eastern Oswego county across the rest of Jefferson and Lewis counties. Snowfall rates exceeding an inch per hour through mid morning could result in even main roads becoming slushy and snow covered and slippery. Expect side roads and lesser traveled roads to be snow covered and difficult to drive on. If you must travel this morning, use caution and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. The heaviest snow will begin to diminish after 10 AM this morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather