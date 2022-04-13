WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 239 PM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ontario County through 300 PM EDT... At 238 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ferguson Corners, or near Penn Yan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Geneva, Rushville, Gorham, Seneca Lake State Park and Hall. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4288 7696 4287 7696 4286 7698 4284 7697 4276 7698 4276 7729 TIME...MOT...LOC 1838Z 248DEG 33KT 4273 7712 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather