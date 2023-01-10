WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

658 AM EST Tue Jan 10 2023

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE THROUGH 10 AM...

A mix of snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle is possible

through this morning. This may produce locally slippery travel

conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.

Motorists and pedestrians should remain alert for the possibility

of icy ground surfaces.

