WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1000 PM EST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES TONIGHT... Areas of fog, locally dense at times, will continue into the overnight hours. Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter mile or less at times. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles. _____