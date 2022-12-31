WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 600 PM EST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS EVENING... Areas of fog, locally dense at times, will continue into the this evening. Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter mile or lower in the fog at times. This fog is expected to persist through the evening hours as warm, moist air moves over the cold ground and remaining snow cover. Visibilities will slowly improve late this evening as rain moves in; with full improvement expected after midnight behind a cold frontal passage. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather