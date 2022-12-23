WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1056 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...A BAND OF GUSTY WINDS, RAPID TEMPERATURE FALL AND HEAVY SNOW WILL

AFFECT PARTS OF CHEMUNG...ONONDAGA... CORTLAND...SOUTHERN

CAYUGA...MADISON...TIOGA...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds to around 50 MPH

will usher in rapidly falling temperatures, poor visibility, and

flash freezing on roadways.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1053 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was

along a line extending from near Baldwinsville to near Genoa to near

Lowman and moving east at 35 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Onondaga, Syracuse, Chemung, Clay, Cicero, Ithaca, De Witt, Cortland,

Van Buren and Barton.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 34A and 39.

New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 30.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 59 and 65.

SAFETY INFO...

A rapid drop in temperature may cause black ice to form on roadways.

Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only

wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses

and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid

braking suddenly.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4318 7601 4318 7594 4316 7589 4259 7608

4241 7611 4241 7613 4200 7617 4200 7674

4224 7668 4225 7662 4228 7662 4229 7667

4261 7659 4319 7637 4322 7608

TIME...MOT...LOC 1553Z 268DEG 29KT 4312 7632 4262 7651 4208 7664

