WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 308 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected, with a mix of rain and snow in lower valleys. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with up to 6 inches in parts of the Catskills. * WHERE...In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan Counties. In Pennsylvania, northern Wayne county. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and a rain snow mix are expected over most of Central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, with amounts ranging from around an inch in the Finger Lakes region, and 2 to 4 inches around the I-81 corridor. There is greater uncertainty in snowfall amounts around Syracuse and the areas near and north of the New York State Thruway. Advisories may need to be expanded as the forecast evolves. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or on the web at 511ny.org, or 511pa.com. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather