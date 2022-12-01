WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1113 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/buf\/lespolygon COORD...4362 7512 4346 7543 4344 7545 4340 7568 4337 7556 4340 7508 TIME Y22M12D01T0600Z-Y22M12D01T1200Z ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly stray just north of the New York State Thruway corridor. Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather