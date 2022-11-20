WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

959 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN...

DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow

was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7

miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna,

Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 near 1.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4185 7448 4182 7613 4200 7615 4200 7611

4201 7610 4219 7542 4211 7458 4202 7478

4187 7446

TIME...MOT...LOC 1458Z 291DEG 30KT 4197 7613 4204 7533 4202 7467

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather