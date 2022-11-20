WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ SNOW SQUALL WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Snow Squall Warning National Weather Service Binghamton NY 843 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022 The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Chemung County in central New York... Tioga County in central New York... Southeastern Steuben County in central New York... Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 945 AM EST. * At 842 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Corning to near Newark Valley, moving southeast at 30 mph. Visibility was very low in the Corning area due to snow and blowing snow. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include... Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Sayre, Waverly and Elmira Heights. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 47 and 66. Be extremely cautious if travelling I-86 \/ NY-17 between Waverly and Corning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. ...AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO... LEWIS...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES... HAZARDS...Lake effect snow with wind gusts up to 30 mph will rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour within the most intense part of the band. There is also the potential for thunder within this band at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 841 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was located between Adams and Mexico. This band will slowly drift south this morning becoming centered over Oswego county. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Fulton, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Lowville, Pulaski, Central Square, Adams, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Southwick Beach State Park, Battle Island State Park, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Hastings, Scriba and Volney. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 41. ***Travel will be extremely difficult, if not nearly impossible in the most intense portion of this band.*** SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4342 7553 4348 7581 4333 7589 4329 7587 4332 7672 4334 7672 4333 7690 4339 7673 4356 7645 4357 7628 4369 7626 4378 7629 4383 7635 4383 7514 4361 7511 TIME...MOT...LOC 1341Z 276DEG 49KT 4356 7723 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather