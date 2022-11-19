WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 21, 2022

_____

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

321 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO

4 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 12 to 18 inches with as much as 21 inches around and north

of Camden.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin late

tonight and continue through Sunday night. The heaviest snowfall

rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are expected before noon. Rates

will diminish in the afternoon, then increase during the evening

hours before the band lifts north after midnight. Snow will

quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult to

impossible. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and

whiteout conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Experimental content below...do not use operationally

To view the experimental polygons please see:

http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon

COORD...4338 7508 4343 7516 4344 7545 4348 7581

4342 7586 4322 7587 4324 7559 4323 7548 4326 7538

4326 7517

TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM

EST MONDAY...

of 6 to 11 inches north of the NY Thruway...and 2 to 6 inches

south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin early

Sunday morning and be heaviest through noon where rates could

approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rates will diminish in the

afternoon and then pick up in the evening before the snow ends

after sunset. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making

traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing

snow and whiteout conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather