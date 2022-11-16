WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 328 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice remain possible through the morning hours. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN... Till 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintery mix transitions freezing rain and eventually just rain this morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS and a glaze of ice remain possible through the early morning hours. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather