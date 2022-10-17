WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

505 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...A shower with gusty winds will impact portions of southwestern

Delaware County through 545 PM EDT...

At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

East Branch, or 15 miles south of Walton, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Andes, Fishs Eddy, Harvard, Downsville, Corbett, East Branch,

Peabrook, Roscoe, Russell Brook Campsite and Wolf Hollow.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 89 and 93.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4200 7481 4187 7510 4187 7512 4200 7522

4224 7483 4207 7468

TIME...MOT...LOC 2104Z 233DEG 28KT 4195 7507

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

