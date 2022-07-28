WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 400 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, northwestern Sullivan, southeastern Susquehanna, northern Lackawanna, Wayne and northeastern Wyoming Counties through 445 PM EDT... At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hancock to Nicholson. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Carbondale, Archbald, Honesdale, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, Callicoon, Clifford, Jermyn and Forest City. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 87 and 87A, and between 94 and 101. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 199 and 211. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania. LAT...LON 4190 7453 4158 7505 4160 7507 4150 7518 4157 7597 4198 7537 TIME...MOT...LOC 2000Z 275DEG 29KT 4198 7529 4162 7580 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather