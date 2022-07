WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 500

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BINGHAMTON NY

322 AM EDT MON JUL 25 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 500 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

ONONDAGA SENECA YATES

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF PENN YAN, SENECA FALLS, AND SYRACUSE.

THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY

RAINFALL THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS, BUT THE THREAT OF

DAMAGING WIND GUSTS HAS DIMINISHED.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 500 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY

THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

MADISON ONEIDA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HAMILTON, ONEIDA, ROME, AND UTICA.

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGANY CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA

CHAUTAUQUA ERIE GENESEE

HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON

LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON

MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA

ONTARIO ORLEANS OSWEGO

WAYNE WYOMING

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Jefferson, central Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through 400

AM EDT...

At 325 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Barnes Corners, or 16 miles east of Sandy Island

Beach State Park, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lowville, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New

Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Greig, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland,

Worth, Belfort, Smartville, Bellwood, Kirschnerville, Rector, Beaver

Falls, Indian River and Brantingham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4354 7595 4371 7605 4407 7538 4371 7514

TIME...MOT...LOC 0723Z 247DEG 45KT 4368 7587

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

