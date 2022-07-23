WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

507 PM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Chemung,

southeastern Steuben and northwestern Bradford Counties through 530

PM EDT...

At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Big Flats, or near West Elmira, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Southport around 510 PM EDT.

Horseheads and West Elmira around 515 PM EDT.

Elmira and Elmira Heights around 520 PM EDT.

Erin and Wellsburg around 530 PM EDT.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 42 and 59.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4226 7716 4223 7657 4196 7661 4198 7692

4200 7693 4200 7721

TIME...MOT...LOC 2107Z 273DEG 21KT 4212 7690

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

