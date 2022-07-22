WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Madison County in central New York... Northeastern Cortland County in central New York... Southeastern Onondaga County in central New York... * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Homer, or 7 miles northeast of Cortland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Cazenovia, Lebanon, Truxton, Cuyler, Georgetown, Deruyter, Fabius, Erieville, De Ruyter and East Homer. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather