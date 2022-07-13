WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 557 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ONONDAGA COUNTY... At 557 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marcellus, or 7 miles southwest of Syracuse, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Onondaga, Syracuse, Solvay, Marcellus, Amboy, Camillus, New York State Fairgrounds, Galeville, Cedarvale and Fairmount. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather