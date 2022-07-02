WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1222 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Broome, east central Tioga and north central Susquehanna Counties through 100 PM EDT... At 1221 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Union Center, or near Endicott, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Port Dickinson, Greater Binghamton Airport and Tioga Terrace. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 6. Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 67 North and 75. Interstate 88 between 1 and 4. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4211 7622 4224 7608 4217 7563 4191 7588 TIME...MOT...LOC 1621Z 289DEG 24KT 4216 7609 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather