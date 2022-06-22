WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Binghamton NY 300 AM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...A band of thunderstorms will setup with heavy rainfall. Areas seeing multiple thunderstorms may expect 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to 6 inches. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather