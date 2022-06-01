WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Broome County in central New York...

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York...

Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 333 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union Center,

or over Endicott, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Little Meadows, Vestal

Center, Endwell, Tioga Terrace, Brackney and West Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

