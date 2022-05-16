WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

321 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN SULLIVAN...EAST CENTRAL WAYNE AND PIKE COUNTIES...

At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Millrift, or

near Matamoras, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Fallsburg, Bushkill, Monticello, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Bethel,

South Fallsburg, Shohola, Matamoras and Tusten.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...WESTERN FULTON...SOUTHEASTERN HERKIMER

AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...

At 324 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Ohio to 6 miles west of Stratford to near Little

Falls, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Law enforcement. At 3:08 PM, law enforcement reported a

tree down 5 miles northeast of West Winfield with this line

of storms .

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Johnstown, Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Fort

Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ephratah, Richfield Springs, Ohio,

Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Jordanville,

Caroga Lake and Caroga Lake Public Campground.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Essex

County through 400 PM EDT...

At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Indian Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Lake Placid, Minerva, Newcomb, Mount Marcy, Keene Valley, North Elba,

North Hudson, Olmstedville, Underwood, Mount Van Hoevenberg, St.

Huberts, Tahawus, Mount Van Hoevenburg Recreation Area and

Vanderwhacker Mountain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

northern New York.

LAT...LON 4377 7406 4378 7405 4380 7405 4381 7408

4381 7412 4383 7415 4382 7419 4381 7421

4385 7426 4428 7399 4410 7356 4376 7390

4374 7406

TIME...MOT...LOC 1925Z 212DEG 27KT 4374 7416

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

