WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

604 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sullivan and

east central Wayne Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 604 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Harris, or near Monticello, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fallsburg, Monticello, Bethel, Damascus, South Fallsburg, Cochecton,

Woodridge, Swan Lake, Loch Sheldrake and Hurleyville.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 102 and 109.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4162 7454 4161 7515 4161 7516 4173 7514

4179 7460

TIME...MOT...LOC 2204Z 265DEG 20KT 4170 7472

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather