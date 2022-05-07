WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

936 PM EDT Sat May 7 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 37 degrees will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

