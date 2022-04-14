WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1248 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...A line of gusty showers will impact portions of northwestern

Oneida, southeastern Schuyler, northwestern Broome, western Madison,

southeastern Cayuga, Cortland, Chemung, Tioga, Onondaga,

southeastern Steuben, Tompkins and western Bradford Counties through

130 PM EDT...

At 1247 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of heavy showers

along a line extending from 6 miles east of Central Square to near

Groton to near Montour Falls to near Lawrenceville. Movement was

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated and surface observations.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Onondaga, Syracuse, Chemung, Clay, Rome, Cicero, Ithaca, Elmira, De

Witt and Cortland.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 33 and 38.

New York Interstate 81 between 9 and 31.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 48 and 64.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4342 7555 4346 7544 4273 7573 4272 7589

4252 7587 4158 7672 4160 7687 4200 7692

4200 7709 4237 7682 4254 7644 4325 7618

4315 7589 4333 7588 4348 7581

TIME...MOT...LOC 1647Z 254DEG 54KT 4330 7601 4255 7642 4238 7680 4199

7709

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

