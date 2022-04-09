WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1035 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New York... West Branch Delaware At Walton affecting Delaware County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the West Branch Delaware At Walton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet. - The river stage in Walton fell below minor flood stage of 9.5 around 7:15 AM earlier this morning. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.1 feet Tuesday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather