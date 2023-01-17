WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

704 PM EST Tue Jan 17 2023

...Icy spots are possible on untreated roadways through Midnight...

Temperatures will remain steady right around freezing through

this evening for portions of the Capital District, Schoharie

Valley, and Taconics. Intermittent areas of freezing rain mixed

with sleet at times will be possible through Midnight. Any

untreated roads or walkways may be slippery or icy. Motorists are

advised to use caution.

