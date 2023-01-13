WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1013 PM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...LOCALIZED NARROW SNOWBAND IMPACTING THE CAPITAL DISTRICT... A narrow band of snow will continue to impact the Capital District prior to midnight. Most locations will receive a dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snowfall. However, localized amounts around an inch or so are possible. The snow should taper to flurries around midnight. Motorists should be aware of the potential of snow covered, untreated roads and slick spots. Slow down and use caution tonight. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather