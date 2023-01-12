WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

702 PM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...LOCALIZED POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN EARLY TONIGHT FOR THE LAKE

GEORGE AND NORTHERN SARATOGA REGION...

A mixture of plain rain and localized pockets of freezing rain

will impact northern Saratoga, southeast Warren and Washington

counties prior to 9 pm. Temperatures are hovering near the

freezing mark at some locations, and any untreated surfaces may

become slippery due to light ice accumulations. Temperatures will

continue to warm above freezing prior to midnight with plain rain.

Motorists and pedestrians should remain alert for the possibility

of slick or icy roads and walkways, especially on untreated

ground surfaces.

