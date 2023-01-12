WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

434 PM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN EARLY THIS EVENING FOR THE LAKE

GEORGE AND NORTHERN SARATOGA REGION...

A light mixture of plain rain and pockets of freezing rain will

impact northern Saratoga, southeast Warren and Washington counties

early this evening. Temperatures are hovering near the freezing

mark at some locations, and any untreated surfaces may become

slippery due to light ice accumulations. Temperatures will

continue to warm above freezing tonight.

Motorists and pedestrians should remain alert for the possibility

of slick or icy roads and walkways, especially on untreated

ground surfaces.

