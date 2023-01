WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 PM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Freezing rain is no longer expected to pose a hazard to travel,

so the Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled for portions of

the southern Adirondacks and Lake George Saratoga region.

