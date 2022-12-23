WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

408 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST SATURDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

25 below zero.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In New

York, Northern Fulton County. In Vermont, Bennington County.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures have risen above freezing with

only isolated additional accumulations of snow and ice expected

before precipitation fully transitions to rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55

mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Hamilton County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM EST early

this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this

evening to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures remain near freezing early this

morning with additional accumulations of snow and ice possible

before precipitation fully transitions to rain later this

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western

Massachusetts and east central and eastern New York.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

