LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 1221 PM EST Mon Dec 19 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Lake effect snow has weakened and mostly moved out of the area. Just a few flurries are expected through this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Afternoon accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected. Storm totals will be mostly 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will persist this afternoon with another inch or two accumulating. Snow will taper to flurries this evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.