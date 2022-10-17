WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 519 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Dutchess County through 600 PM EDT... At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cold Spring, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Beacon, Pawling, Pleasant Valley, Wappingers Falls, Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, Red Oaks Mill, Myers Corner, East Fishkill, Beekman, Stormville, Baker Corner, Knapps Corner, Hoxie Corner, New Hamburg, Glenham, Clove Valley, Poughquag, Billings and Pecksville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4145 7400 4152 7400 4154 7399 4158 7395 4160 7395 4179 7380 4161 7352 4158 7352 4152 7361 4149 7394 4144 7398 TIME...MOT...LOC 2119Z 217DEG 21KT 4143 7395 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather