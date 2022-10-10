WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 858 PM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 ...Locally Dense Fog... Patchy fog has developed across portions of the Upper Hudson Valley into southern Vermont this evening. There is locally dense fog with visibilities of a half mile or less especially in areas that received rain today. Motorists are advised to be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather