WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 339 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Albany and central Schoharie Counties through 445 PM EDT...

At 338 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Worcester, or 11 miles southeast of Cooperstown, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include... Jefferson, Westerlo, Berne, Middleburgh, Summit, Schoharie, Richmondville, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Rensselaerville, East Berne, West Richmondville, Shoefelt Corners, Baird Corners, West Berne, Huntersland and Warnerville.

This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 21.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central New York.

LAT...LON 4262 7463 4266 7464 4267 7396 4240 7398 4240 7403 4243 7403 4242 7417 4246 7465 4252 7471 TIME...MOT...LOC 1938Z 272DEG 31KT 4257 7477

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hamilton, southwestern Warren and northwestern Saratoga Counties through 415 PM EDT...

At 339 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sacandaga Campground, or 19 miles north of Gloversville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

Edinburg, Wells, Lake Luzerne Campground, Day Center, Sacandaga Campground, Lake Luzerne, Hadley, Stony Creek, Harrisburg, Hope, Benson, Thurman Station, Beartown, Tenantville, Blackbridge, Fourth Lake, Conklingville, Maple Grove, Stony Creek Station and Athol.

eastern and east central New York.

LAT...LON 4328 7372 4322 7413 4325 7414 4325 7422 4322 7422 4322 7428 4337 7435 4354 7384 TIME...MOT...LOC 1939Z 251DEG 28KT 4331 7422

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH