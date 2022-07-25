WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

522 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Schenectady, southeastern Fulton, central Saratoga and southeastern

Montgomery Counties through 600 AM EDT...

At 522 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Tribes Hill, or near Johnstown, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Gloversville, Johnstown, Fonda,

Glenville, Ballston Spa, Ephratah, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Edinburg,

Mayfield, Fort Johnson, Galway, Cranberry Creek, Northampton Beach

Public Campground, Rotterdam Junction, Rock City Falls, Tribes Hill

and North Ballston Spa.

People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga

Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately!

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 27 and 28.

Interstate 87 between exits 12 and 15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4305 7461 4330 7392 4301 7366 4278 7425

4280 7426 4278 7429 4278 7433

TIME...MOT...LOC 0922Z 249DEG 46KT 4299 7431

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

