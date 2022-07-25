WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

446 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Warren

and northern Washington Counties through 515 AM EDT...

At 446 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bolton Landing, or near Warrensburg, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Warrensburg, Whitehall, Lake George Village, Bolton Landing, Huletts

Landing, Mount Hope, Bolton, Hampton, Lake George, Shelving Rock,

South Bay, Cleverdale, Big Hollow, South Bay Village, Snody Dock,

Hampton Flats, Grays Corner, Brayton, East Whitehall and Rockhurst.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 22 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4370 7340 4364 7343 4362 7342 4359 7343

4357 7339 4358 7338 4359 7339 4362 7337

4363 7330 4358 7330 4357 7327 4353 7324

4352 7325 4349 7325 4341 7380 4357 7383

TIME...MOT...LOC 0846Z 252DEG 49KT 4352 7369

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

