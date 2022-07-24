WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 652 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Saratoga, southern Washington, northern Rensselaer and southwestern Bennington Counties through 730 PM EDT... At 652 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mechanicville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Bennington, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Shaftsbury, Cambridge, Halfmoon, Hoosick, Lee, Pittstown, White Creek, Easton, Stillwater, North Bennington, Schaghticoke, Valley Falls, Woodford, Old Bennington, Glastenbury and Schaghticoke Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central New York. LAT...LON 4283 7375 4299 7372 4310 7305 4283 7302 TIME...MOT...LOC 2252Z 264DEG 26KT 4293 7357 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Columbia and eastern Greene Counties through 730 PM EDT... At 654 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westerlo to near North-South Lake Campground. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Livingston, Coxsackie, Clermont, Valatie, Athens, Philmont, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, North-South Lake Campground, Claverack-Red Mills, Cairo, Ghent, Stockport, Stuyvesant, Germantown and Taghkanic. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 21 and 21B. LAT...LON 4200 7367 4221 7418 4241 7414 4240 7382 4246 7378 4248 7352 4200 7365 TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 301DEG 35KT 4255 7403 4224 7413 MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING...NORTHERN CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHEASTERN ERIE...NORTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA AND NORTHWESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES... At 653 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ashford Hollow, or 18 miles north of Salamanca, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Springville, Gowanda, Arcade, Rushford, Ashford Hollow, Chaffee, East Concord, Concord, Collins and Yorkshire. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather