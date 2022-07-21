WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...

NORTHEASTERN RENSSELAER...CENTRAL BENNINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN WINDHAM

COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

east central New York...and southern Vermont.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 479 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

DELAWARE OTSEGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DELHI, ONEONTA, AND WALTON.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL SUFFOLK COUNTY...

At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yaphank, or

near Shirley, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

This severe storm will be near...

Manorville and Center Moriches around 400 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to ponding

of water on roadways and in poor drainage areas.

