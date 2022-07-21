WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Washington County in east central New York...

Northeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York...

Central Bennington County in southern Vermont...

Northwestern Windham County in southern Vermont...

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoosick

Falls, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Bennington, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Stratton, Shaftsbury, West

Wardsboro, Lee, White Creek, North Bennington, Schaghticoke, Valley

Falls, Old Bennington, Glastenbury, Somerset, Center White Creek,

Hoosick Junction, Paper Mill Village, Sodom, Johnsonville and South

Shaftsbury.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

