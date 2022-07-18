WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

808 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster,

southwestern Columbia and southeastern Greene Counties through 900 PM

EDT...

At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodland Valley Campground, or 18 miles southwest of Hunter, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Catskill, Saugerties, Woodstock, Livingston, Clermont, West Hurley,

Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, Woodland Valley

Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Phoenicia,

Mount Tremper, Lanesville, Olivebridge, Lake Katrine, Veteran,

Germantown, Tivoli and Centerville.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4174 7457 4175 7457 4184 7448 4188 7445

4193 7458 4203 7458 4231 7396 4211 7373

TIME...MOT...LOC 0008Z 244DEG 39KT 4198 7441

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BERKSHIRE...NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA

AND SOUTHEASTERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES...

At 807 PM EDT, an area of heavy rain was located near Kinderhook, or

near Chatham, moving northeast at 35 mph. Broad low level rotation

is associated with this area of heavy rain.

Pittsfield, Chatham, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Stephentown, New

Lebanon, Valatie, Kinderhook, Hancock, New Ashford, Berkshire,

Dalton, Ghent, Lanesborough, Stockport, Canaan, Windsor, East Nassau

and Barkerville.

LAT...LON 4228 7373 4234 7379 4236 7379 4271 7319

4248 7300

TIME...MOT...LOC 0007Z 239DEG 49KT 4236 7367

