WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 512 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ulster and northwestern Dutchess Counties through 600 PM EDT... At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over High Falls, or 7 miles southwest of Kingston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Red Hook, High Falls, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg, Tillson, Olivebridge, Port Ewen, Esopus, Rosendale, Marbletown, Milan, Rolling Meadows, Norrie Heights, Kerleys Corners, Maple Hill, Atwood and Pacama. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 19. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central New York. LAT...LON 4178 7421 4195 7423 4205 7382 4204 7380 4183 7375 TIME...MOT...LOC 2112Z 256DEG 30KT 4187 7413 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH