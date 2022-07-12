WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Albany,

northwestern Greene and southeastern Schoharie Counties through 345

PM EDT...

At 322 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Preston-Potter Hollow, or 14 miles north of Hunter, moving east at 55

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Windham, Gilboa, Livingstonville, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston

Hollow, Cairo, Durham, Conesville, Durso Corner, West Settlement,

East Durham, Norton Hill, Greenville Center, South Westerlo,

Dormansville, Manorkill, Broome Center, Smith Corner, Sanfords

Corners and Sunside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for

east central New York.

LAT...LON 4249 7443 4251 7397 4227 7398 4232 7445

4235 7443 4237 7447

TIME...MOT...LOC 1922Z 271DEG 46KT 4241 7430

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather