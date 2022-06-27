WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

557 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...An area of heavy rain showers will impact portions of Fulton,

southeastern Herkimer and northern Montgomery Counties through 700

AM EDT...

At 554 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain showers near

Jordanville, or near Little Falls, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water

on roadways and poor drainage flooding of low lying areas

with rainfall rates of around a half an inch an hour.

Locations impacted include...

Gloversville, Johnstown, Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Canajoharie,

Fonda, Mohawk, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ephratah,

Broadalbin, Hagaman, Richfield Springs, Mayfield, Fort Johnson,

Jordanville, Cranberry Creek and Caroga Lake.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 28 and 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your

vehicle through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4324 7443 4324 7433 4322 7432 4322 7422

4325 7422 4303 7410 4299 7410 4286 7476

4290 7488 4284 7489 4283 7492 4286 7500

4301 7505

TIME...MOT...LOC 0954Z 246DEG 32KT 4295 7483

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

