SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

710 PM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Herkimer

County through 745 PM EDT...

At 710 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles northeast of Lowville to 9 miles

northwest of Old Forge to McKeever. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Old Forge, Eagle Bay, Big Moose, McKeever, Nicks Lake Campground,

Alger Island Public Campground, Little Rapids, Beaver River, Moshier

Falls, Minnehaha, Thendara, Carter Station, Lyon Lake, Mountain

Lodge, Brandreth and Woods Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4405 7506 4407 7486 4370 7481 4360 7511

4410 7517

TIME...MOT...LOC 2310Z 241DEG 32KT 4393 7525 4379 7514 4361 7509

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

