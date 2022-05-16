WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Schenectady County in east central New York...

Northeastern Albany County in east central New York...

Eastern Saratoga County in east central New York...

Washington County in east central New York...

Northern Rensselaer County in east central New York...

Northwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont...

* Until 545 PM EDT.

* At 446 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Fort Edward to Cohoes, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes,

Watervliet, Colonie, Hudson Falls, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls,

Arlington, Salem, Latham, Delmar, Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Menands,

Shaftsbury and Fort Edward.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

