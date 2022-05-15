WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

528 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster

and west central Dutchess Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Highland, or near New Paltz, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Poughkeepsie, New Paltz, Hyde Park, Pleasant Valley, Highland,

Modena, Fairview, Red Oaks Mill, Myers Corner, Lloyd, Gardiner,

Tuckers Corner, Forest Glen, Knapps Corner, Elting Corners, Ireland

Corners, Haviland, Stoneco, Colonial Heights and Arlington.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4166 7425 4168 7424 4181 7410 4183 7380

4160 7382

TIME...MOT...LOC 2128Z 272DEG 18KT 4173 7401

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Berkshire

and northeastern Columbia Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lenox, or near Pittsfield, moving east at 80 mph.

Pittsfield, Lenox, New Lebanon, Becket, Dalton, Hinsdale, Canaan,

Richmond, West Stockbridge, Peru, Washington, Barkerville, Mahkeenac

Heights, Red Rock, Tanglewood, New Lenox, Lenox Dale, New Britain,

The Boulders and The Center At Lenox.

LAT...LON 4238 7301 4239 7306 4238 7307 4233 7306

4231 7303 4231 7300 4230 7300 4234 7352

4248 7350 4250 7298

TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 269DEG 70KT 4238 7327

