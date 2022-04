WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

1017 PM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES MAY RESULT IN SLIPPERY SPOTS OVERNIGHT...

Snow that melted on paved surfaces earlier today could refreeze

tonight as temperatures drop below freezing. Any untreated roads

and walking surfaces may become icy, so use caution if driving or

walking overnight into early Wednesday morning.

