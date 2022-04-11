WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

745 PM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Schroon River At Riverbank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 7.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.1 feet Thursday

morning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Schroon River

Riverbank

Flood Stage: 7.0

Observed Stage at Mon 7 pm: 7.0

Forecast:

Tue 2 am 6.9

Tue 8 am 6.8

Tue 2 pm 6.7

Tue 8 pm 6.6

Wed 2 am 6.5

Wed 8 am 6.4

Wed 2 pm 6.3

Wed 8 pm 6.2

Thu 2 am 6.1

Thu 8 am 6.1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather