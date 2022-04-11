WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 745 PM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Schroon River At Riverbank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.1 feet Thursday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Schroon River Riverbank Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Mon 7 pm: 7.0 Forecast: Tue 2 am 6.9 Tue 8 am 6.8 Tue 2 pm 6.7 Tue 8 pm 6.6 Wed 2 am 6.5 Wed 8 am 6.4 Wed 2 pm 6.3 Wed 8 pm 6.2 Thu 2 am 6.1 Thu 8 am 6.1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather